FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,086 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

