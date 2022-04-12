FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NYSE ROG opened at $272.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $172.84 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

