FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock valued at $207,099,039. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

