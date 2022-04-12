FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

