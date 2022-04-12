FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

CRI stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

