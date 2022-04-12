FDx Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

