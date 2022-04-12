FDx Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.