FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 745 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.