FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Entergy by 93.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 109,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

