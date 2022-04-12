Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to post sales of $576.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.49 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Farfetch has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

