FairGame Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. FairGame has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001608 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004132 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

