Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $71,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

