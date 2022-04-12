EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Head to Head Contrast

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EverQuote and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 1.11 -$19.43 million ($0.67) -23.45 HealthStream $256.71 million 2.36 $5.84 million $0.19 104.16

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -4.64% -23.64% -13.72% HealthStream 2.28% 2.28% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EverQuote and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60 HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.68%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.54%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.