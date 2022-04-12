Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $72,043.21 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $72,043.21 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.73 or 0.07541264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00093449 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

