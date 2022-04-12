Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

