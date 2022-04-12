Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,719 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.