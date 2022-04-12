ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

