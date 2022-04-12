Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $90.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

EQR stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

