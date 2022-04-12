Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$249,685.80 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.
Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00.
EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.