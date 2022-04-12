Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$249,685.80 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$377,436.00.

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

