EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of EQT opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EQT by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in EQT by 63.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

