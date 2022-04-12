EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $390.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.45.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $305.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.04 and a 200-day moving average of $509.98. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

