Ennis, Inc. (EBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Ennis has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the third quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.