EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. 1,951,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

