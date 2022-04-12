Empty Set Dollar Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $62,769.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

