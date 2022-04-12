Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYRN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

