Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $135,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $410.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

