Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $454.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.19 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

