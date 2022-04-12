Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.50 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

