Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Elmer Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Elmer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.
About Elmer Bancorp (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elmer Bancorp (ELMA)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.