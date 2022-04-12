Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Elmer Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Elmer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, money market, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

