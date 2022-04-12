Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $190,520.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Electroneum has a market cap of $101.35 million and approximately $190,520.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,917,269,450 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.