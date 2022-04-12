Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.29. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.