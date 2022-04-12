Elanco Animal Health Incorporat to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE ELAT opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

