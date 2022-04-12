Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

