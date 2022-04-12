EDUCare Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $542,786.66 and $147,172.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00104906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

