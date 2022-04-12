Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from €49.00 ($53.26) to €51.00 ($55.43) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.87) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($55.98) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Edenred has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

