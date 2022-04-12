Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.