easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target (down previously from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.19) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 543.56 ($7.08). The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 576.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 590.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

