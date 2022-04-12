Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in March

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EIC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,648. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.