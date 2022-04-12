Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $801.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

