e-Gulden Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $94.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00260501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,741 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,572 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

