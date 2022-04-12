Dynamic Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,823.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.34 or 0.07508975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00258827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00756815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.07 or 0.00605340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00361301 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

