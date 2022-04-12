Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

NYSE AJG opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

