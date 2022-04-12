Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,753 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CURO Group by 406.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.67.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

