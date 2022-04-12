Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,544 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

SBH stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.