Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,121 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

