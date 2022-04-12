Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,807 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.