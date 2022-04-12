Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,773,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,150,618 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

