Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in General Mills by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

