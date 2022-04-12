Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

