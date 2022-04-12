Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 201,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

